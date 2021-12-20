Police in France deal with hostage situation in Paris

French police reported on Monday they are dealing with a hostage situation in Paris.

Officers in Paris have tweeted that people should avoid the area of Aligre in the 12th arrondissement amid reports of two women being held at knifepoint by a man in a hardware shop.

The Prefecture de Police said its officers are at the scene and a security cordon has been set up.

Les effectifs de la @prefpolice interviennent sur le secteur d'Aligre à #Paris12 pour une présomption de prise d'otage. Un périmètre de sécurité est établi.

La BRI est sur place.

Évitez le secteur. pic.twitter.com/wFwQyaZ7TT — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) December 20, 2021

Members of the French Research and Intervention Brigade unit have also arrived on the scene.

Europe 1 reported that the hostage-taker is believed to be a Tunisian man with mental health issues.

He is understood to have told negotiators that he wants to speak to French Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti.