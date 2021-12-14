Seven migrants killed in high-speed dash from police in Hungary

Seven migrants were killed and three injured when their vehicle crashed into a house and overturned while fleeing from police in Hungary.

The collision happened shortly before midnight on Monday near the centre of Morahalom, a town only eight kilometres from Hungary’s border with Serbia.

Police said seven passengers died at the scene while four others, including the man driving, were hurt.

He was arrested by officers who said they will initiate proceedings against him for human trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident.

Csongrad-Csanad county police said officers were inspecting the Serbian-registered minivan when the driver attempted to flee the scene at high speed.

Debris from the crash lies strewn across a road in Hungary in front of an overturned van. Seven migrants were killed and four injured after the van crashed while fleeing a police check-point. (Photo by Ferenc DONKA / AFP)

Migrants have for years been using routes through Balkan countries to reach wealthier European nations such as German, the Netherlands and Britain.

The number of migrants who illegally entered European Union member states doubled from the previous year, the bloc’s border agency Frontex said in August.

The majority of migrants came from Afghanistan and Syria.