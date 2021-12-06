Karl Nehammer takes power as third Austrian chancellor in two months

Karl Nehammer was sworn in as Austria’s third chancellor in two months on Monday, the latest step in a turbulent political saga that coincided with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Nehammer, 49, was nominated by the ruling Austrian People’s Party (OeVP) and formally appointed by President Alexander van der Bellen in Vienna.

Previously the interior minister, Mr Nehammer was the face of Austria’s hardline immigration policies and a critic of the anti-lockdown protests that were triggered by the latest outbreak.

His predecessor, Alexander Schallenberg, stepped aside after just eight weeks in office following the surprise political retirement of previous chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Mr Kurz, the dominant figure in the centre-right party since 2017, had stepped aside as chancellor in October while he battled corruption allegations.

He denied claims that public money had been used to buy positive media coverage, but the scandal damaged his standing in the polls.

Initially remaining party leader, he was widely suspected to be biding his time for a comeback while Mr Schallenberg acted as a placeholder.

But Mr Kurz, 35, announced last week that he was leaving politics, saying his passion for it had dimmed after the scandal and the birth of his son.

That prompted Mr Schallenberg to resign as chancellor, on the grounds that he did not want the party leadership and believed the two posts should be reunited.

The ceremony took place at the presidential palace in Vienna, days after Sebastian Kurz's surprise retirement from politics. AFP

The OeVP subsequently chose Mr Nehammer as its new leader, giving him the task of rebuilding a party that had largely revolved around Mr Kurz.

In a cabinet reshuffle, he sent Mr Schallenberg back to his previous post as foreign minister, and appointed new finance, education and interior ministers.

He said fighting the coronavirus would be a priority, with Austria back in a nationwide lockdown to ease pressure on hospitals.

As interior minister, Mr Nehammer said anti-lockdown protests had been hijacked by extremists and “well-known neo-Nazis”.

The OeVP is hoping its coalition government with the Green party will now be able to move on from the saga surrounding Kurz.

The next election is due in 2023 but there are doubts over whether the coalition will last that long.