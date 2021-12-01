Concert-goer in Denmark infected with Omicron

A person who was one of 1,600 people who attended a concert in Denmark has been infected by the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the Danish Patient Safety Authority said on Wednesday.

The gathering took place in the northern city of Aalborg on Saturday and saw hundreds of revellers entertained by Danish DJ Martin Jensen.

Denmark has already confirmed four cases of the new Omicron variant, all of whom had travelled from South Africa.

A spokesperson for the Danish Patient Safety Authority could not verify if the infected concert-goer had been travelling.

Everyone attending the event at Aalborg Congress and Culture Centre was asked to show a valid corona pass, according to Danish television stations TV2/Nord.

Government rules stipulate that people must prove double vaccination, recovery from Covid in the previous six months, a negative PCR test in the past 72 hours or rapid antigen test in the last 48 hours to gain entry to restaurants, cafes and indoor events.

Nick Holm, director of the venue, said staff followed the rules during Saturday’s concert.

“We follow the guidelines to the letter. In this regard, no one has come in without having a valid corona pass,” he said.

“This applies to the audience and guests at other events in the house.”

The centre hosted another event attended by around 400 people in an adjoining room while the concert was ongoing.

After the concert, guests had the opportunity to carry on the party in a foyer of the centre.

The venue said everyone who attended events on Saturday, estimated to be around 1,900, had been contacted and urged to take a PCR test.

DJ Martin Jensen posted took to Instagram to post a series of photos of the concert, with one showing him posing on stage in front of a packed audience.

“It still feels like a dream,” he wrote. “Thank you so much for yesterday Aalborg!”

He said he had “never experienced anything like” the concert and praised his fans for their enthusiasm, adding: “You sang along, had your hands up and gave everything you had to each track.”