Bulgaria bus crash kills at least 46 people

At least 46 people have been killed in a bus crash in Bulgaria, authorities said on Tuesday.

Local TV images showed pictures of the burnt vehicle on a motorway, with the area cordoned off by police.

The bus was reportedly carrying tourists from Macedonia, although there were no further details on the fatalities.

The interior ministry said seven people had managed to escape from the burning vehicle and were being treated in the capital, Sofia, for severe burns. Children were among the victims, it said.

The accident happened on the Struma highway, about 45 kilometres west of Sofia, the interior ministry said, adding that it was not clear if the bus had crashed and then caught fire, or caught fire before crashing.

This is a developing story...