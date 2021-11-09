French police find girl who went missing while jogging

A girl, 17, who went missing while jogging in a forest in north-western France, has been found alive, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The girl's disappearance sparked a mass search and nationwide concern.

"Police confirm that the young girl who disappeared yesterday has been found alive," regional prosecutor Celine Maigne said.

Ms Maigne said the girl would be taken to hospital for health checks.

Investigators had been using data from her running app, which showed that the girl's workout stopped abruptly in a rural area in the Mayenne region of north-west France.

Ms Maigne said earlier that she had opened a kidnapping investigation but added that "no line of investigation" was being ruled in relation to the teenager's fate.

About 200 police joined the search for the girl, who has not been identified by authorities, after her parents raised the alarm on Monday evening when she failed to return from her afternoon jog.

Her father went to the area where she was known to run but was unable to find her.

Data from the Strava running application she used showed the young woman ran only 1 kilometre, not her usual 5km loop, before coming to a halt in Bellebranche forest.

Her father found various personal effects belonging to his daughter, which are being examined, Ms Maigne said.

She described the girl as "perfectly focused, cared-for, sporty". There were no further details over the circumstances of her reappearance.

France Bleu local radio said earlier that a telephone and earphones, with traces of blood, were found in the area.