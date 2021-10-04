Two dead and three rescued off Spain's Mallorca

The crew of a yacht plucked two bodies from water off the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca on Monday and authorities rescued three people floating near by, the government said.

After recovering the bodies, the yacht's captain alerted coastal authorities to what appeared to be nine more bodies floating in the area, the central government's delegation on Mallorca said.

But when rescuers arrived they found only nine empty life-jackets and the three people, who were flown by helicopter to the island.

Read more Bodies of seven migrants and child found off Spanish coast

Initial reports said as many as 17 bodies had been seen in the sea, but authorities said that was incorrect.

Crews from the Spanish coastguard and the Guardia Civil police force were searching the area for signs of a shipwreck or more victims.

The government said it had not yet been able to identify the bodies.

Migrants from North Africa often attempt the dangerous crossing using small dinghies, seeking a better life in Europe.

Seaborne migration to Spain has surged this year, with more than 27,000 people making the crossing by the end of September, up more than 50 per cent from the same period last year.

Traffic along the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands accounts for most of the increase, but arrivals to the Balearic Islands have also risen by about 20 per cent.