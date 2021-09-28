Explosion in Gothenburg injures 25

At least 25 people were taken to hospital following an explosion in a residential building in the Swedish city of Gothenburg early this morning.

Four people were seriously injured in the incident, according to a spokesperson for Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

They include three women aged between 60 and 80, as well as a man in his 50s.

Emergency services said they were working to evacuate people and put out fires in the building.

More than 100 residents have been evacuated from the block of apartments.

Fifty firefighters are on the scene, according to local media reports, following the explosion which happened just before 5am local time.

"Several apartments and stairwells are affected. It is at present unclear what has caused the explosion," the emergency services for the wider Gothenburg area said.

A rescue worker told TV4 Nyheter that “natural causes” of the explosion were unlikely.

One firefighter was reportedly injured while trying to put out the flames and has been taken to hospital.

Some people were said to have used sheets tied together to lower themselves down to the ground from windows.

A 24-year-old man who lives in the residential block said he was awoken by a huge bang this morning.

Emergency workers tackle a fire following an explosion in a residential building in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo: Larsson Rosvall / TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Theodor Öréus told Swedish daily newspaper Aftonbladet that his front door was slammed shut by the pressure wave and smoke was billowing out of the apartment.

“When we came down to the courtyard, people were fainting on the ground,” he said.

Pastor Daniel Dalemo of Saron Church, close to the affected building, said he has welcomed 50 people to the place of worship to offer help and support.

City authorities are also assisting people at various locations. One worker said locals had arrived wearing bathrobes after they fled the burning building.

A spokesperson for the emergency services said that several hundred people had been evacuated from the vicinity of the explosion and fire.

The immediate cause of the explosion and fire was unclear.

The Nordic country has contended with surging gang crime in recent years, with rival groups employing explosives and fire arms to settle scores.

Gothenburg, a major city in the west coast of Sweden, has a population of 580,000.

Police said they had opened an investigation.