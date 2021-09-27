Emmanuel Macron egged by protester shouting 'vive la revolution'

President Emmanuel Macron has been pelted with an egg on a visit to Lyon where he was promoting gastronomy.

The French President was targeted by a protester shouting "vive la revolution" – long live the revolution – as he walked through the assembled crowd on Monday.

Footage, published by Lyon Mag, showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking.

A man was arrested after the incident at the international catering, hotel and food trade fair in the city, French media said.

A spokeswoman for Mr Macron's office did not answer a request for comment.

Eggs from irate protesters are a common occupational hazard for French politicians, with Mr Macron no exception.

When he was still a candidate for the presidency in 2017, an egg smashed against his head during a visit to an agriculture fair in Paris.

Au #sirha2021, @EmmanuelMacron victime d'un jet d'oeuf. Le projectile a rebondi sur l'épaule du Président de la République. Le jeune homme a été interpellé par le service d'ordre - IMAGES LYONMAG pic.twitter.com/n10POB2MEn — Lyon Mag (@lyonmag) September 27, 2021

In June, a man slapped Mr Macron in the face during a walkabout in southern France and was sentenced to four months in jail.

The 28 year old told the court he sympathised with the anti-government "yellow vest" protests in France that took place in 2018 and 2019.

Mr Macron's security detail is expected to be on high alert as the centrist leader is to carry out numerous public appearances before a widely expected re-election campaign.

He has yet to officially declared his candidacy for another five-year term in vote set for next April.