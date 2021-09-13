Integrating Balkans into EU is strategic for both, says Merkel

It is in the EU’s strategic interests to integrate the Balkan states into the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

Mrs Merkel urged Serbia and other countries in the region to improve democratic reforms to join.

The Western Balkan states –which include Serbia, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo – have for decades sought EU membership.

But because of the bloc’s stalled interest in expansion and the years of diplomatic crises it has faced as Britain left the bloc, those nations have been left to seek other alliances, including with Russia and China.

“All of us who are already members of the European Union should always make clear to ourselves that there is an absolute geo-strategic interest for us to really include these countries into the EU,” Mrs Merkel said alongside Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

“There are also influences from other regions in the world and if the European Union doesn’t move fast enough … then of course one is forced to arrange oneself with other partners.

“As German Chancellor and a member of the European Union, I always make it clear to ourselves how important it is for the European Union to get closer to these countries.”

Mrs Merkel did not run for re-election this year after leading Germany since 2005. The country is holding a general election on September 26.

Mr Vucic, a former ultra-nationalist, praised her as a true ally who during her 16 years in charge managed “to maintain peace” in the Balkans, which went through wars in the 1990s.

“She was undoubtedly the true leader of Europe,” he said. “I have a fear who will replace her.”

Mr Vucic has been widely considered a strong ally of Mrs Merkel in the Balkans, despite his growing autocratic tendencies that include stifling independent media, ignoring the rule of law and interfering in free and fair elections.

Those three foundations of democracy are key conditions for any country wanting to join the 27-nation EU.

Mrs Merkel has never publicly criticised Mr Vucic for his undemocratic policies.

Many believe she felt he was the only Serb leader who could find a negotiated solution for Kosovo, a breakaway former Serbian province.

Serbia and its allies Russia and China do not recognise Kosovo's independence, while the US, Germany and most of the West do.

“I think that honesty in our talks and the ability to listen to each other and then develop doable steps from this characterises our relationship,” Mrs Merkel said Monday.

“I got to know Aleksandar Vucic as a person who makes no false promises and who also tries to implement what he promises.”

She urged Serbia to make “further steps in the direction of the rule of law, democracy, plurality of society".

After Belgrade, Mrs Merkel travels to Tirana, the Albanian capital, on Tuesday, where she is scheduled to meet the leaders of five other Western Balkan states that are striving for EU membership.

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

