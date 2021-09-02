Macron pledges to restore order after spate of gangland murders in Marseille

Emmanuel Macron meets police officers on the front line in the southern French port city of Marseille. AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron has begun a three-day visit of Marseille after a surge in drug-related murders in the Mediterranean city.

In 2021 alone, 15 killings have been blamed on gang violence with a 14-year-old boy who was shot dead tow weeks ago among the victims. Another two people were shot dead last weekend in a drive-by shooting and another man was forced into a car and burnt alive.

Mr Macron’s trip is regarded as a reinforcement of his investment in security and education, only eight months before presidential elections.

He has pledged €150 million ($177.6m) in additional funding and another 200 police officers will be drafted in to the area next year.

“Around 100 police officers out of the 300 that are due to come have already arrived and, given the recent developments on the ground, we have decided to speed up the arrivals – 200 more will come next year, which will accelerate things and add boots on the ground,” he said.

As the centre of Marseille’s drug trade, the city’s northern districts are particularly prone to violence and are some of France’s most deprived areas.

“I've suffered so much, I can't put it into words. I want to leave,” one woman on the verge of tears told Mr Macron as he met residents of the Bassens estate.

“We won't give up,” Mr Macron told police officers. “We have improving results. We'll carry on, to the end, in making sure drug-dealing spots close permanently.”

Newly elected mayor Benoit Payan has vowed to invest hundreds of millions of euros to renovate 200 of the city's 472 public schools.

Mr Macron’s main challenger, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, is set to put safety and security at the top of her campaign agenda.

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Age 26 Born May 17, 1991 Height 1.80 metres Birthplace Sydney, Australia Residence Eastbourne, England Plays Right-handed WTA titles 3 Prize money US$5,761,870 (Dh21,162,343.75) Wins / losses 312 / 181

If you go... Etihad flies daily from Abu Dhabi to Zurich, with fares starting from Dh2,807 return. Frequent high speed trains between Zurich and Vienna make stops at St. Anton.

