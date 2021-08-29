Residents moved to safety as flames consume high-rise in Milan

Heavy smoke from an apartment block in Via Antonini, in the southern suburbs of Milan, Italy. EPA

Italian firefighters on Sunday battled a blaze in Milan that spread rapidly through a 20-story residential building. Residents were quickly moved out.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

A plume of black smoke rose from the reinforced concrete building named the Torre dei Moro that was visible for kilometres. Fires burned for nearly three hours after a dozen emergency vehicles and ambulances responded to the alarm.

One firefighter told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the blaze was limited when they arrived and crews were able to get to the top floor to lead residents to safety.

Within an hour, the flames had spread from the 15th floor, where it appeared to have started, quickly devouring the entire facade of the building.

The 60-metre tall building, part of a recent development project, was designed to look like the keel of a ship and featured an aluminium sail on its roof, which burned and fell to the street in pieces.

Firefighters said the incident involved a 20-story building. Plans for the project said it has 16 residential floors and two underground.