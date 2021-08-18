Malta chases life sentence for alleged mastermind in bombing death of reporter

A leading Maltese businessman has been indicted for allegedly masterminding the car bombing murder of an investigative journalist that triggered an international outcry.

The indictment, which confirms for the first time that Yorgen Fenech will stand trial, requests life imprisonment on the murder charge and between 20 and 30 years in prison for criminal conspiracy.

Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who investigated alleged corruption involving high-level politicians and prominent businessmen, was killed on October 16, 201, when the car she was driving blew up on a road near her home.

Fenech was arrested in November 2019, while trying to leave Malta on his yacht, in connection with the murder and is in jail awaiting trial. He has denied involvement and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg laid out the formal charges against Fenech on Wednesday.

The murder of Caruana Galizia, a reporter who had exposed cronyism in Malta's political and business elite sparked international outrage and protests that eventually forced then-prime minister Joseph Muscat to resign.

At the time of her death, she was investigating a highly controversial power station deal, in which Fenech was one of the main shareholders and a director.

According to the indictment, Fenech is accused of asking an associate of his, taxi driver Melvin Theuma, to hire three hitmen who would be paid 150,000 euros ($175,000) to kill Caruana Galizia.

The hitmen had allegedly initially planned to shoot the journalist with a sniper rifle from the other side of a valley, while she sat on her sofa at home. But the plan was dropped at the last minute and a car bomb chosen instead.

It was detonated at 2:58pm, allegedly by George Degiorgio, through a text message sent from his boat.

Degiorgio and his brother Alfred are both awaiting trial for planting the bomb. A third man, Vincent Muscat — no relation to the former prime minister — pleaded guilty earlier this year and was jailed for 15 years.

A public inquiry into Caruana Galizia's murder last month found the Maltese state responsible for creating a climate of impunity in the country that allowed her to be killed, including through the coordination by staff in the prime minister's office of online harassment campaigns against her.

Prime Minister Robert Abela apologised to the Caruana Galizia family after the inquiry's conclusions, and pledged to take all of its recommendations on board.

NINE WINLESS GAMES Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace (Oct 27, PL) Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (Oct 30, EFL) Arsenal 1-1 Wolves (Nov 02, PL) Vitoria Guimaraes 1-1 Arsenal (Nov 6, Europa) Leicester 2-0 Arsenal (Nov 9, PL) Arsenal 2-2 Southampton (Nov 23, PL) Arsenal 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt (Nov 28, Europa) Norwich 2-2 Arsenal (Dec 01, PL) Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Dec 05, PL)

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

A Cat, A Man, and Two Women

