Spain arrests Algerian on trafficking and terrorism charges

Police in Spain have arrested an Algerian man on suspicion of leading a major people trafficking group and of sending ISIS recruits to Libya.
On Thursday, Spain’s Guardia Civil said the man was suspected of leading a gang that trafficked people from North Africa to Europe and sent fighters to Islamist groups in Libya.
The intelligence services said the man, who has not been identified, was detained on July 31 on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.
In a statement, police said he is also suspected of facilitating the movement of Islamist fighters to Libya from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia, using revenue from the group’s human trafficking activities.
Authorities also suspect the trafficking organisation has sent terrorists from Algeria to Spain, and some of them have been arrested.
Interpol and Algeria co-operated in the man’s arrest. He had several identity documents and moved around frequently, the police said.
The investigation is continuing and police said more arrests could be made.
Mina Al-Oraibi: 'Managing' the crisis in Palestine-Israel is making it impossible to solve
Raghida Dergham: Here's how Iran is planning to exploit the Palestine-Israel crisis
National Editorial: Why Palestinians are entitled to live in Jerusalem in peace
Gremio Everton 95’
John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match
Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto
Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus
Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal
Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos
Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe
AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out
The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match
Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match
Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last
Uefa Champions League semi-finals, second leg:
Liverpool (0) v Barcelona (3), Tuesday, 11pm UAE
Game is on BeIN Sports
Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51')
Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani
Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas
Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah
Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue
