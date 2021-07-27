EU condemns Turkey’s move to reopen Varosha resort in Cyprus

A child swims behind a Turkish Army sign in the fenced-off area of Varosha in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit the abandoned beach resort of Varosha. (IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP)

The EU has condemned plans to reopen the Cypriot ghost town of Varosha and urged Turkey to play a more constructive role on the island.

It criticised “Turkey’s unilateral steps and the unacceptable announcements made by” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar over the resort.

Varosha was once a favourite haunt of the rich and famous. It was abandoned in 1974, when Ankara invaded Cyprus, forcing the local Greek Cypriot population to flee.

Mr Erdogan vowed that “life will restart in Varosha” when he visited the area last week. The Turkish army restored public access to parts of Varosha’s beachfront in October 2020, drawing condemnation from much of the international community.

His visit marked 47 years since Turkey invaded Cyprus. The move, triggered by a Greece-backed coup, has split the island ever since.

Mr Erdogan restated his backing for a two-state solution for the island, a proposal also backed by the unrecognised, Turkish Cypriot administration in the north.

The idea was rejected by both the EU and the internationally recognised Greek-Cypriot government in the south. Both support a federal future.

The EU said it welcomed the UN Security Council statement made on 23 July 2021 “and in particular the Security Council’s condemnation and expression of deep regret about the unilateral actions in Varosha that run contrary to the Security Council’s previous resolutions and statements. The EU equally calls for the immediate reversal of these actions and the reversal of all steps taken on Varosha since October 2020.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell referred to previous UN resolutions that “consider attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible, and which call for the transfer of that area to the administration of the United Nations”.

He said the bloc continued “to hold the Government of Turkey responsible for the situation in Varosha”.

Peace talks between the two sides of Cyprus have repeatedly failed to make headway. The most recent round was held in July 2017.

RESULTS - ELITE MEN 1. Henri Schoeman (RSA) 57:03

2. Mario Mola (ESP) 57:09

3. Vincent Luis (FRA) 57:25

4. Leo Bergere (FRA)57:34

5. Jacob Birtwhistle (AUS) 57:40

6. Joao Silva (POR) 57:45

7. Jonathan Brownlee (GBR) 57:56

8. Adrien Briffod (SUI) 57:57

9. Gustav Iden (NOR) 57:58

10. Richard Murray (RSA) 57:59

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The biog Name: Abeer Al Bah Born: 1972 Husband: Emirati lawyer Salem Bin Sahoo, since 1992 Children: Soud, born 1993, lawyer; Obaid, born 1994, deceased; four other boys and one girl, three months old Education: BA in Elementary Education, worked for five years in a Dubai school





