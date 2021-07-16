Syrian found guilty of war crimes over soldier's execution

A Dutch court found a Syrian man guilty of war crimes for executing a government soldier during the country's civil war. AFP

A Syrian man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for war crimes over his role in the execution of a government soldier during the country's civil war.

A Dutch court said Ahmad al Khedr, also known as Abu Khuder, was a member of the Nusra Front rebel group, at one point an Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

Judges said his voice could be heard in a video of the execution of a captured, bloodied Syrian soldier who was shot on the banks of the River Euphrates in 2012.

"Executing an imprisoned foe by the accused is not only murder but also an egregious violation of the written and unwritten rules of international humanitarian law and universal human rights," the judges wrote in their 40-page verdict.

The case against Al Khedr was brought under Dutch universal jurisdiction laws, under which national courts can try suspects for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed on foreign soil as long as the accused lives in the Netherlands.

Al Khedr has been in the Netherlands since 2014, where he was granted temporary asylum.

The charges were based on witness testimonies provided by German police, Dutch authorities said.

It is the third time a Dutch court has convicted a Syrian citizen of war crimes during the civil war, previously handing down prison terms of up to seven years.

Al Khedr's sentence was more severe than those of previous cases with Syrian fighters because he was found to have participated personally in the execution.

In the absence of a tribunal for atrocities in Syria, where an estimated 400,000 people have been killed in a decade of civil war that has driven millions more from their homes, European courts have tried a handful of suspects. But most alleged crimes have gone unpunished.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

