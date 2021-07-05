More than 60 migrants feared drowned off Tunisia in three days

Illegal migrants rescued by Tunisia's national guard during an attempted crossing of the Mediterranean rest at the port of El Ketef, in southern Tunisia near the border with Libya, on June 24. AFP

More than 60 migrants of sub-Saharan origin have been lost at sea off Tunisia since Saturday, after two Europe-bound boats sank, local authorities said.

Tunisia and neighbouring Libya are key departure points for migrants who attempt the dangerous crossing from the North African coast to Europe, particularly Italy.

So far this year more than 880 migrants have died trying to reach Europe from North Africa, the International Organisation for Migration says.

Since the start of summer, the number of crossings has increased as migrants take advantage of the good weather and calmer seas, but the number of those lost at sea has also risen.

The Tunisian coastguard retrieved the bodies of 21 migrants after their boat was shipwrecked on Sunday off the port city of Sfax, authorities said on Monday.

"Twenty-one bodies of migrants were recovered after their boat was shipwrecked on July 4, and 50 were rescued," National Guard spokesman Houcem Jebabli told AFP on Monday.

Mr Jebabli said the migrants, all from sub-Saharan Africa, had been trying to reach Europe.

On Saturday, the Tunisian Red Crescent reported that 43 migrants were missing when a boat carrying more than 120 sank off the south-eastern coast near Zarzis.

Tunisia's Defence Ministry said 84 were rescued from the stricken vessel, which the Red Crescent said had set off from Libya's coast.

The National Guard said on Monday that four boatloads of migrants had sunk since June 26 after setting off from Sfax, with 49 bodies recovered and 78 people rescued.

The number of migrants leaving Tunisia for European shores last year hit its highest level since 2011.

In the first three months of 2021, more than half of those arriving in Italy from Tunisia were from sub-Saharan African countries, Tunisian rights organisation FTDES said.

The number of migrants trying to cross from Libya surged to 11,000 between January and April this year, the UN refugee agency said.

The UNHCR said "deteriorating" conditions of migrants in Libya and Tunisia were pushing many to risk their lives on the crossing.

The migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking has rescued 203 people, including 67 children, in recent days, its owner SOS Mediterranee said on Sunday.

The migrants came from Egypt, Gambia, Libya, South Sudan, Syria and Tunisia, the non-government organisation said on Twitter.

A UN Human Rights Office report in late May urged Libya and the EU to overhaul their search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean.

It found that existing policies "fail to prioritise the lives, safety and human rights" of people trying to cross from Africa to Europe.

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

DUBAI WORLD CUP CARNIVAL CARD 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections 6.30pm: Gifts Of Gold 7.05pm Final Song 7.40pm Equilateral 8.15pm Dark Of Night 8.50pm Mythical Magic 9.25pm Franz Kafka

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

MEYDAN CARD 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group One (PA) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,200m 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) $100,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m 9.25pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group Two (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm Dubai Trophy Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m 10.35pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m The National selections: 6.30pm AF Alwajel 7.05pm Ekhtiyaar 7.40pm First View 8.15pm Benbatl 8.50pm Zakouski 9.25pm: Kimbear 10pm: Chasing Dreams 10.35pm: Good Fortune

The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable

Amitav Ghosh, University of Chicago Press

