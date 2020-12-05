Czech engine parts misused in drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, Czech security officials reveal

Security officials have revealed Czech engine parts and designs were used in drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Last year Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia.

Now, an annual report by the Czech Republic’s Security Information Service (BIS) has revealed the drones were developed from Czech designs and engine parts.

“The risks associated with re-exports and the use of reverse engineering were highlighted in September 2019 by attacks against the civilian infrastructure of Saudi Arabia, including against the oil facilities in Abkajk and Churajs,” it says.

“From the analysis of debris from the attacks, it was found that copies of Czech engines were used for attacks assembled by reverse engineering, which used some components of the original engines.”

The incident last September targeted the processor and a major oilfield, operated by Saudi Aramco.

The 17-minute strike by 18 drones and three low-flying missiles caused a spike in oil prices, fires and damage, and shut down more than five per cent of global oil supply.

In its security report, BIS has also revealed it successfully disrupted an elaborate export route to get tanks and military combat vehicles to North Korea.

“The BIS found that the North Korean side prepared a supply route for export through Moldova,” it said.

It revealed the tank engines were declared to customs officials in Moldova as parts for fishing vessels in the first part of their journey and then this was changed to “engines for generators” on their arrival in Ukraine.

While the Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the oil facility attack, both Saudi Arabia and the US has asserted that they do not have the capability for such a sophisticated attack.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman described the incident as an “act of war” by Iran but stressed that it should be treated as a political matter rather than a military one. He too warned the international community of further incidents unless the world takes strong action to deter Tehran.

