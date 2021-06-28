Biden says he hopes to meet with Israel's new prime minister soon

'Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch', Mr Biden said

US President Joe Biden meets with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin at the White House in Washington, US, on June 28, 2021. Reuters
US President Joe Biden meets with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin at the White House in Washington, US, on June 28, 2021. Reuters

US President Joe Biden, in a meeting on Monday with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, said his commitment to Israel is "iron-clad" and he looks forward to meeting with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett soon.

Read More

Pope Francis meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Vatican. Reuters Pope Francis welcomes Antony Blinken for 'friendly' Vatican meeting

Blinken says time is running out for restoration of Iran nuclear deal

Biden administration says it is maintaining Trump policy on Golan Heights

Mr Biden, in his first meeting as president with a top Israeli official, also said Iran would not come to possess a nuclear weapon under his watch.

“My commitment to Israel is ... iron-clad,” Mr Biden told Mr Rivlin at the start of their meeting in the Oval Office. He said the two officials would discuss a range of topics, including Iran.

“What I can say to you is that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch," Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden also underscored his support for Israel’s agreement to normalise relations with other countries in the Middle East, and said Israel was making headway in Africa as well.

Mr Rivlin leaves office on July 7.

Published: June 29, 2021 01:39 AM

