Missing radioactive capsule found in Australia

A radioactive capsule lost in Australia's vast outback has been found, an emergency services official said.

The 8mm-long silver radioactive capsule was part of a gauge used to measure the density of iron ore feed.

It was found after a search that lasted almost a week along a 1,400km stretch of motorway, Reuters reported.

The Australian military said the capsule would be taken to a secure facility in Perth on Thursday after it was verified, Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said.

"When you consider the scope of the research area, locating this object was a monumental challenge," Mr Dawson said. "The search groups have quite literally found the needle in the haystack."

Officials from Western Australia's emergency response department, defence authorities and radiation specialists combed a stretch of motorway for the tiny capsule that was lost in transit more than two weeks ago.

The small silver capsule compared in size with an Australian 10 cent coin. AAP

The ore from Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mine in Western Australia's remote Kimberley region was being taken to a facility in the suburbs of Perth — a distance longer than the length of Great Britain.

Officials said the capsule fell off a lorry and landed on the side of the road.

They said it was unlikely there would be contamination in the area.

The capsule, which is 6mm in diameter, contains Caesium-137, which emits radiation equal to 10 X-rays per hour.

People had been told to stay at least five metres away from the capsule if they spot it because exposure could cause radiation burns or radiation sickness, although driving past it was believed to be relatively low risk, akin to taking an X-ray.