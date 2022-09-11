Papua New Guinea struck by 7.6-magnitude earthquake

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Papua New Guinea on Sunday, damaging buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least one person, with several more severely injured.

Residents in northern towns near the epicentre reported intense shaking mid-morning, with cracks appearing in roads and the cladding of buildings.

Member of Parliament Kessy Sawang said one person had been killed after being buried in a mud fall in the remote mountain village of Matoko, with several others seriously injured and flown to hospital.

She said there had been "major damages" and there were fears of more injuries and deaths in villages along the Finisterre range and in some coastal areas.

There were "people and houses buried and destroyed", she said.

In the eastern highland town of Goroka, photographs showed window awnings falling off the crack-riven walls of the local university.

Hivi Apokore, a worker at the Jais Aben Resort near Madang on the north coast of Papua New Guinea, said the tremor was "very strong".

"Everything was like sitting on a sea — just floating."

The quake was felt as far away as the capital Port Moresby, about 480 kilometres away.

The US Geological Survey initially issued a tsunami warning for nearby coastal areas, but subsequently said the threat had passed.

Regardless, residents of coastal areas fled for higher ground after reporting that the sea level had suddenly dropped.

Prime Minister James Marape urged people to remain cautious.

Mr Marape said several regions had been affected but that the scale of damage and injuries was unknown.

"National and provincial disaster agencies, as well as leaders, have been asked to assess the damage and injuries to people and attend to these as soon as possible."

The quake struck about 67km from the Eastern Highlands town of Kainantu at a depth of 61km, the US Geological Survey said.

Earlier on Sunday, the US Geological Survey also reported two strong earthquakes in the remote Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island.

A 6-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 20km at about 6.10am local time (2.10am UAE), closely followed by a 5.7-magnitude quake at a depth of 10km minutes later.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but the tremor sent residents on the islands fleeing to evacuation centres set up last week following another earthquake.

The quake was also felt in the city of Padang, the capital of Western Sumatra province, where residents left their homes after the tremor shook buildings.

Papua New Guinea and Indonesia sit on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", causing them to experience frequent earthquakes.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake off the western coast of Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including about 170,000 in the country.