India's Jaipur jolted by three earthquakes in 16 minutes

Residents of Jaipur in India were shaken by three earthquakes in 16 minutes on Friday morning.

The capital of the western state of Rajasthan, known for its royal palaces, was shaken by the 4.4 magnitude quake at 4.09am.

The second tremor, measuring 3.1, was felt at 4.22am, while a third of 3.4 magnitude occurred at 4.25am.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The quakes led to fears among residents, who ran out of their houses and moved to parks and open spaces for safety.

Social media users posted pictures and videos of people standing outside their buildings after the tremors were felt.

“What a scary day to witness such a high-magnitude earthquake in Jaipur,” Twitter user Jahnvi Sharma said.

“Strong jolts of earthquake felt in Jaipur. Still shivering. Hope all are safe keep chanting God's name,” said another, Naman Jain.

The state is less vulnerable to earthquakes as it sits in “zone 2" of seismic activity, where the risk of damage is low, the urban development ministry said.

Experts say the fact that desert covers 200,000 square kilometres in 12 districts of the state also cushions the city from tremors.