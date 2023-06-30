Indian police officer removed over family selfie with $15,000 cash

An Indian police officer has been removed from his position after a picture of his wife and children sitting with wads of cash went viral on social media.

The picture, which was widely shared, showed the wife and children of Ramesh Chandra Sahani, station house officer with the Behta Mujawar force in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, sitting with 27 bundles of 500-rupee notes worth 1. 4 million rupees ($15,800) spread out on a bed.

Mr Sahani was removed from his position and sent to the headquarters pending an investigation.

"A photograph of a station house officer is going viral on social media. It shows the cop's wife and his children with bundles of notes. We have taken cognisance of the matter and the cop has been transferred to the police line. An investigation has been launched,” Superintendent Siddharth Shankar Meena said.

Police in India are often accused of taking bribes.

Mr Sahani defended himself, saying the photograph was taken two years ago after he had sold a family property.