Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada

A Canada-based Sikh separatist wanted in India was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in the North American country on Monday.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was allegedly killed by two unidentified men within the premises of the temple, known as a gurdwara, in Surrey, police said.

His body was found inside a vehicle.

Mr Nijjar, 46, from Jalandhar in the northern Indian state of Punjab, was designated as one of the most wanted “terrorists” by New Delhi, which offered a cash reward of $12,203 for his arrest.

He was accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in his hometown.

Punjab has struggled with a decades-old Sikh secessionist movement seeking the creation of a homeland called Khalistan for the religious minority.

India’s National Investigation Agency had also filed charges against Mr Nijjar, accusing him of being part of a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts.

The Khalistan insurgency peaked in the early 1980s but declined a decade later. Tens of thousands of civilians, militants and Indian security forces were killed in the conflict.

However, the movement has remained active in the state through sleeper cells.

India has accused secessionist organisations and leaders living abroad – especially in Canada, Australia and the UK – of funding and supporting Punjab's independence movement.

Mr Nijjar’s lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said Canada’s spy agency had warned the Khalistan Tiger Force leader that his life was under threat.

“He wasn’t worried about his safety. He was worried about how we would accomplish Khalistan and how we would accomplish the referendum,” Mr Pannun said, according to the Vancouver Sun daily.

There has been no comment from New Delhi on his killing yet.

Last year, Ripudaman Singh Malik, 75, a Canadian Sikh acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing that killed 329 passengers and crew, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in British Columbia province.

The killing triggered a wave of condemnation from the Sikh community in India.