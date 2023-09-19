India rejects Canada's claim it was involved in Sikh leader's murder

India rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim that New Delhi played a role in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, calling it “absurd and motivated” on Tuesday.

Nijjar, 46, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was one of India's most wanted terrorists. The Indian government offered a cash reward of $12,200 for his arrest.

He was killed by two unidentified men outside a Sikh temple, known as a gurdwara, in June this year in Surrey in the Canadian province of British Columbia. His body was found in a vehicle.

Mr Trudeau on Monday said there were “potential links between agents of the Indian government” and Nijjar’s killing.

He expelled an unnamed Indian diplomat, reportedly the head of the Research and Analysis Wing, India's intelligence agency.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Mr Trudeau said in parliament.

New Delhi on Tuesday expressed “deep concerns” over the Canadian government’s sympathies for Nijjar.

“We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of the government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern.”

A banner featuring Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside the Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, when he was shot dead in June.

New Delhi has urged the Canadian government to take action against all anti-India elements on its soil.

“The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new. We reject any attempts to connect the government of India to such developments,” the ministry said.

Punjab has struggled with a decades-old Sikh secessionist movement seeking the creation of a homeland called Khalistan for the religious minority.

The Khalistan insurgency peaked in the early 1980s but has since declined. Tens of thousands of civilians, militants and Indian security forces were killed in the conflict.

The movement has remained active in Punjab through sleeper cells.

India has accused secessionist organisations and leaders living abroad – especially in Canada, Australia and the UK – of funding and supporting Punjab's independence movement.