Fire in China kills at least 29 people in Beijing hospital

At least 29 people have been killed in a hospital fire in the Chinese capital of Beijing — with survivors forced to jump out of windows to escape — state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

The fire at Beijing private Changfeng Hospital broke out on Tuesday and had been extinguished by mid-afternoon local time on Wednesday, it said.

Dozens were forced to flee the building, with some of those who were trapped escaping from windows using bedsheets tied together.

Those who were killed were 26 patients, a nurse, a medical assistant and a patient's family member, said Li Zongrong, deputy head of the Fengtai district.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire, which officials believe started from welding sparks from work in the hospital’s inpatient wing.

Twelve people, including the hospital’s head and her deputy, have been arrested along with the chief of the construction crew.

The Fengtai district's deputy mayor expressed his "deep condolences" over the deaths of the 16 women and 13 men killed in the inferno.

"We feel deep remorse and guilt," Li Zongrong said on Wednesday.

"I hereby express our deep condolences for the victims, and express our sincere respects to the victims' families, the injured and their relatives, and apologise to the people of the whole city."

It was the deadliest blaze in Beijing for more than two decades.