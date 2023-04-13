India's underwater metro tunnel tested in Kolkata

India’s public transport system has achieved a milestone after the Kolkata Metro successfully completed a test run through an underwater tunnel in the east of the city.

The metro's maiden journey through a tunnel under the Hooghly on Wednesday has been described as a “historic moment”.

The 520-metre tunnel — modelled on Eurostar’s London-Paris corridor — runs under the river from the city's Esplanade Station to Howrah Maidan Station, a journey trains will take only 45 seconds to complete.

The tunnel at Howrah Maidan is 33 metres below the surface, making it the deepest metro station in India.

“This is a historic moment for the city of Kolkata. It is the deepest station, the first of its kind in India,” said Kausik Mitra, chief public relations officer of Kolkata Metro.

“It is the first time that a train has run below the Hooghly river, the deepest station. It is the first time that we have laid the line beneath the river.”

Officials held a Hindu religious ceremony, which featured the traditions of breaking a coconut and showering flower petals, before the test drive.

Video shared by Kolkata Metro showed the crossing.

Kolkata Metro creates History!For the first time in India,a Metro rake ran under any river today!Regular trial runs from #HowrahMaidan to #Esplanade will start very soon. Shri P Uday Kumar Reddy,General Manager has described this run as a historic moment for the city of #Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/sA4Kqdvf0v — Metro Rail Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) April 12, 2023

The full 16.6km metro line will connect the city’s IT hub in the east to its western part, cutting travel time between Howrah and Sealdah to 40 minutes, compared with an average of 90 minutes by road.

Kolkata, the former capital of British India, was the first city in the country to have a metro system.

Officials said the trial will last for seven months and after procuring the requisite safety certificates, regular public services will run.

The metro line was approved in 2009.

The tunnel has an internal diameter of 5.6 metres and an external diameter of 6.1 metres. Several protective measures have been taken to prevent water inflow and leakages in the tunnel.