Governor assassinated in latest attack on Philippine politicians

A provincial governor in the central Philippines was killed by gunmen on Saturday, in the latest attack against local officials.

Roel Degamo, governor of Negros Oriental province, and five others died in the shooting.

His widow, Janice Degamo, who is the mayor of Pamplona, announced the deaths in a video posted on the governor's official Facebook page.

“There were five others who died with him. They were there to ask for help,” Ms Degamo said.

The gunmen entered Mr Degamo's home and opened fire as he was distributing aid to constituents, provincial police spokesman Kym Lopez told AFP.

The condition of four other people who were shot in the incident was not disclosed.

Police said they were searching for 10 suspects, including six gunmen, who fled the scene in two SUVs and a pickup truck before abandoning the vehicles in a nearby city.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr condemned the killing of his political ally and warned the attackers to “surrender now, it will be your best option”.

“My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice,” he said.

READ MORE Inside the Dubai chocolate factory raising the bar for Filipino farmers

The Supreme Court last month declared Mr Degamo, 56, the rightful winner of the election for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his local rival, who had previously been proclaimed the victor.

Mr Degamo's killing is the latest in a long history of attacks on politicians in the Philippines. At least three politicians have been shot since local elections last year.

Mamintal Adiong, governor of the southern province of Lanao del Sur, was shot and wounded in February in an attack that killed his driver and three police escorts.

That same month, the vice mayor of the northern town of Aparri, Rommel Alameda, and five other people who were travelling with him were shot dead in a motorway ambush.

In the bloodiest politically motivated ambush on record, the leaders of a powerful southern clan and about two dozen followers were sentenced to life in prison for a 2009 attack on supporters of a gubernatorial election rival in Maguindanao province.

The attack left 58 people dead, including the politician's wife and relatives, along with 32 journalists and media workers who were covering the race.