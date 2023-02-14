India tax department raids BBC New Delhi office

Indian tax authorities raided BBC's New Delhi offices on Tuesday, weeks after it aired a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An employee told The National they were asked to sit outside while two floors of the office were being raided. They were later asked to hand over their phones.

READ MORE BBC's Narendra Modi documentary sparks fears of campus violence in India

Police at the BBC's office in the centre of the capital prevented people from entering or leaving, an AFP journalist at the scene saw.

"There is government procedure happening inside the office," an official said, declining to disclose their department.

Last month the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary alleging that Mr Modi, premier of Gujarat state at the time, ordered police to turn a blind eye to sectarian riots there in 2002.

The violence left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them members of the country's Muslim minority.

India's government blocked videos and tweets sharing links to the documentary soon after its release, calling it "hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage".

University student groups then organised viewings of the documentary, despite campus bans, to defy government efforts to stop its airing.