Indian court under siege after leopard attack

Police and wildlife officials on Wednesday were trying to catch a leopard that strayed into a court complex near New Delhi, triggering panic and chaos.

At least three people were injured in the attack at the Ghaziabad court after the cat appeared inside the complex late on Wednesday.

Videos showed policemen armed with fire torches and wearing metal helmets and bulletproof jackets trying to trap the wild cat in a net.

Wildlife staff with tranquiliser guns worked with police as the court complex was closed to the public.

Several unverified videos broadcast on television channels showed lawyers locking themselves in the rooms at the courthouse as the wild cat roamed the court corridors.

A policeman and lawyer were attacked by the wild cat when they tried to chase it away.

In another clip, the animal is seen behind a metal barrier inside the courtroom.

Leopard attacks are common in Gurgaon, south of the national capital, but rare in Ghaziabad, a city of 2.2 million people about 45km to the east.

India has a considerable leopard population with more than 12,800 of the wild predators, according to a report released by the government in 2021.

There is a higher population of leopards in the mountainous states because of dense forest, but lately wild cats have been venturing on to the plains and into human habitats in search for food.

A 22-year-old woman died after a leopard attacked her in sugarcane fields in Pune in western Maharashtra state last week.

A labourer was mauled to death by a suspected “man-eater” leopard in Chhattisgarh last month.

At least five people were killed in leopard attacks in neighbouring Jharkhand state between December last year and January this year.