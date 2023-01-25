Egypt's Sisi meets Modi to kick start India visit

Egypt’s President Abdel Fatteh El Sisi on Wednesday received a warm welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he arrived in New Delhi as the chief guest for India’s Republic Day celebrations this week.

Mr Sisi arrived late on Tuesday and was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials.

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the President’s house on Wednesday morning where he met Mr Modi and President Droupadi Murmu ahead their formal bilateral talks later in the day.

“I welcome President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his delegation to India. He will be the chief guest for our Republic Day celebrations. It is a matter of immense pride and happiness for all Indians. I am also happy that a contingent of the Egyptian Army will also take part in our parade,” Mr Modi said at a joint press briefing.

“India and Egypt are two of the world’s oldest civilisations. We have historical ties and in the past few years, our mutual relationship has strengthened. I give its credit to President Sisi,” he said.

The leaders later held bilateral meetings on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including terrorism. Egypt said ahead of the visit that it was looking to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and review opportunities for Indian investment in Egypt.

They exchanged commemorative postal stamps to mark 75 years of the establishment of the India-Egypt relationship.

The Indian Prime Minister said that the leaders discussed developing frameworks to elevate the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership covering political, security, defence, energy and economic areas.

“We should elevate our bilateral ties to strategic partnership and for that, we have decided to prepare a long-term comprehensive framework for co-operation on political, defence, security and technology,” Mr Modi said.

“India and Egypt are concerned about terrorism worldwide and we agree that terrorism is the biggest danger for humans. We both believe that cross-border terrorism requires strict investigation and for that, we will continue our efforts to alert the international world,” he said.

(L-R) India's President Droupadi Murmu, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand during a ceremonial reception for El-Sisi at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 25 January 2023. El-Sisi, Chief Guest on India's 74th Republic Day celebrations, is on a three-day visit to meet top leaders and strengthen bilateral relations. (EPA)

Mr El Sisi has previously visited New Delhi in 2015 to participate in the 3rd India-Africa Forum Summit and in 2016 on a state visit but it is the first time an Egyptian leader will be a guest at the Republic Day.

India and Egypt have historically shared a “friendly” relationship, which New Delhi says is marked by cultural and economic linkages and deep-rooted people-to-people ties.

The bilateral relationship between the “world’s two oldest civilisations” strengthened in the first few decades after India’s independence in 1947.

But the relationship gradually started to change in 1979 after the Camp David Accords when Egypt started to drift more westward and its orientation changed.

The relationship stagnated under Hosni Mubarak when took charge as the president in 1981 but drastically changed after he stood down amid mass protests in 2011 and Egypt focused on moving forward with new elections. While Former president Mohammed Morsi tried to rejuvenate the ties, he too was removed amid further protests.

Experts said the Republic Day invitation was an excellent opportunity for India to work with Egypt on common multilateral, economic and military goals.

“Egypt is important for us both for economic and strategic reasons. It has always had a very substantial clout in diplomatic affairs. It is useful for us to have a better alignment of our policies and approaches in the region,” Navdeep Suri, India's former ambassador to Egypt and a distinguished fellow at Observer Research Foundation, told The National.

Mr Modi’s nationalist BJP has heavily emphasised its non-aligned foreign policy and focus on improving both bilateral and multilateral relations with global powers since taking office in 2014.

For India, Egypt is a crucial partner. It is the most populous country in the Arab world, a major economy and one of New Delhi’s major trading partners in the African-Arab region.

The bilateral trade between New Delhi and Cairo was $7.26 billion in the previous fiscal year, a 60 per cent increase over the figure over 2020-21.

Indian companies have also invested about $3.15 billion in Egypt, including chemicals, energy, textile, garment, agribusiness, retail and others.

India is keen to make a push in exploring business opportunities in Egypt’s ambitious Suez Canal Economic Zone, a 460-kilometre independent emerging international commercial hub with six maritime ports between Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

New Delhi’s regional rival China has already invested over $1 billion in the projects which is a crucial part of its Belt and Road Initiative — an economic corridor connecting Asia, Europe and Africa through sea and land networks.

“Economically, Egypt is strategic as it has Free Trade Agreement with other parts of the world. If Indian companies set up there, it will help them globalise and access new markets in Europe, Africa and in the Arab world,” Mr Suri said.

“China has already made moves in the last 7-8 years. India can’t say China has taken control in a pivotal country but to counter that it needs a co-ordinated approach both by the government and the industries,” he said.

New Delhi is also focusing on strengthening military ties with Cairo with an aim to expand its military sales in the highly volatile region and aiming to sell its supersonic combat aircraft, advanced light helicopters and missiles during Mr Sisi's visit.