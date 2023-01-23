Pakistan suffers nationwide power cuts after grid failure

Pakistan suffered nationwide power cuts early on Monday due to a major breakdown in its national grid, the Energy Ministry said.

“According to initial information, at about 7.34am [local time] today, the national grid experienced a loss of frequency, that caused a major breakdown. Swift work is on to revive the system,” the ministry said.

Power was out in all major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

READ MORE Pakistan secures more than $8bn in flood recovery funds

A frequency variation was reported in the southern part of the country between the cities of Jamshoro and Dadu, in Sindh province, when systems were activated on Monday morning, Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir told Geo TV channel.

“There was a fluctuation in voltage and the systems were shut down one by one. This is not a major crisis,” Mr Dastagir said.

Some grids in the country have been restored, the minister said.