Former British ambassador among detainees freed in Myanmar

A plane carrying a former British ambassador left Yangon on Thursday after several prominent detainees were released in a mass amnesty by the Myanmar junta.

Former UK envoy Vicky Bowman, who was jailed for a year in September, was on a plane bound for Bangkok, AFP reported.

Australian economic adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota were also freed and are said to be on the same flight.

Almost 6,000 people have been released from prison, state TV has said, in a mass amnesty to coincide with the country's National Day.

MRTV said 5,774 prisoners would be released, including 712 people it described as political prisoners.

Ms Bowman served as UK ambassador to Myanmar from 2002 to 2006 and is head of the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business. She was arrested with her husband Htein Lin for an alleged breach of immigration laws.

Ties between Myanmar and its former colonial ruler the UK have soured since the military's takeover, with the junta this year criticising the UK's recent downgrading of its mission there as “unacceptable”.

Three former ministers from Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government and detained US-Myanmar citizen Kyaw Htay Oo would also be released, a junta official said.

Mr Turnell was working as an adviser to Myanmar's civilian leader Ms Suu Kyi when he was detained shortly after the coup in February 2021.

Mr Kubota's release was reported by Japan's Kyodo news agency. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month, convicted of sedition, among other charges, after being arrested at a protest in Yangon.

More than 2,300 civilians have been killed since the military ousted Ms Suu Kyi's government, according to a Myanmar monitoring group.

The junta blames anti-coup fighters for the deaths of almost 3,900 civilians.

Agencies contributed to this report.