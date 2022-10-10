Mulayam Singh Yadav: veteran Indian politician dies at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav, India's former defence minister and a three-time chief minister of the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, died on Monday at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.

Mr Yadav had been in a critical condition for days and on life support at a private hospital in Gurugram outside the capital, New Delhi.

He was counted among India’s most respected and influential politicians who shaped the country’s politics over the past three decades.

Born on November 22, 1939, he started as a student politician before plunging into mainstream politics under the mentorship of veteran socialist leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narain.

He was first elected as a legislator in 1967. In 1975, he was arrested and kept in custody for 19 months when India was under emergency.

He first became a minister in Uttar Pradesh in 1977 and the chief minister of the state in 1989.

Mr Yadav is remembered for clamping down on a Hindu extremist mob in 1990 that came to Ayodhaya to demolish the medieval Babri Masjid and construct a Ram Temple. The mosque was razed to the ground two years later.

A former wrestler, Mr Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party or Socialist Party after splitting from Janata Dal, the national ruling party at the time, in 1992.

He was elected 10 times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly and seven times as a parliamentarian, as well as three times to govern the state with a population larger than Brazil.

Often called Neta ji, the “leader across party lines”, he was even once considered as a candidate for the post of Indian prime minister.

Mr Yadav also served as the country’s defence minister from 1996 to 1998.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and called him a “remarkable personality”.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav's death pains me; he was a remarkable personality and was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader,” Mr Modi wrote on Twitter.

I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced a three-day mourning period in the state.

Mr Yadav had stayed away from party politics after his son Akhilesh Yadav, also a former chief minister of the state, took the reins of the party.

His remains will be flown from New Delhi to Lucknow, the state capital, where they will be kept at the party office. His last rites will be performed at his ancestral village in Safai, with full state honours.