Kabul mosque blast: Imam among 10 dead in bombing

A huge explosion struck a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday, witnesses and police said, with many people feared dead or injured.

The bombing in the Afghan capital killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 27, a witness and police said. Several children were reported to be among the wounded.

Witnesses said the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings. Ambulances rushed to the site.

“A blast happened inside a mosque … the blast has casualties but the numbers are not clear yet,” said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran.

Italian NGO Emergency said it had received 27 casualties from the blast, including three fatalities.

Italian NGO Emergency said it had received 27 casualties from the blast, including 5 children among them, including a 7-year-old.

A Taliban intelligence official said the explosion had occurred in a mosque in the Khair Khana area of Kabul.

The imam of the mosque was among those killed and the death toll could still rise, the source said. Intelligence teams were at the blast site and investigations were continuing.

Other officials in the Taliban government did not reply to repeated requests to confirm the number of casualties.