Motorcycle bomb wounds four in Kabul

Four people, including two security forces members, were wounded when a bomb on a motorcycle exploded in Kabul on Saturday, a security official said.

The blast took place near an electronic identity centre in Erfani town in the 13th district of Afghanistan's capital, the official said in a report by TOLOnews.

Earlier this week, prominent Afghan cleric, Rahimullah Haqqani, who supported education for girls, was killed in a bomb attack in Kabul that was claimed by ISIS.

READ MORE Afghan cleric Rahimullah Haqqani reportedly killed in Kabul blast

Haqqani, who spent most of his time across the border in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar, had close ties to Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers and had met senior figures within their government on a trip to Kabul in April.

He had reportedly survived previous attempts on his life, including when gunmen in Peshawar opened fire on his convoy in 2013 and a bombing at his madrassa in October 2020.

Two people in a Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul were killed in a bombing that was claimed by ISIS last Saturday.

The explosion, before the major Shiite mourning ritual of Ashura, wounded 22 others, police said.