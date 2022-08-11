Kashmir suicide attack injures five Indian soldiers in Rajouri

At least five Indian soldiers were wounded when their base in Rajouri, Indian-administered Kashmir was attacked by two men who reportedly detonated suicide vests on Thursday.

The contested Jammu and Kashmir region, which lies north of the Indian border, has faced an insurgency that began in 1989, involving different Kashmiri groups pushing for complete independence from India or indoctrinating followers with extremist beliefs.

The White Knights Corps, an Indian army unit based in Jammu and Kashmir, said the two attackers “were detected and engaged by alert troops. The terrorists have been neutralised”.

Five soldiers were wounded and were being treated, the army unit said.

Op Contact

2 terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal #Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops.

The terrorists have been neutralised.

5 soldiers also suffered injuries and are being treated. @NorthernComd_IA @adgpi pic.twitter.com/dgUaFouIAB — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) August 11, 2022

India and Pakistan have fought three conflicts over Kashmir since 1947, with tens of thousands of people left dead. Pakistan administers the western part of the mountainous region, known as Azad Kashmir. To the east, China also administers a small part of the territory known as Aksai Chin.

Instability has increased in recent years after the government of Narendra Modi sought to directly control the southern part of the disputed territory in 2019.

Over the years, militant groups have sought to disrupt India's attempt to administer southern Kashmir through suicide attacks and by edging out organisations with limited political goals, including the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.