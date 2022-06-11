Two protesters killed in rallies in India over remarks against the Prophet Mohammed

At least two people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a wave of violent protests across India following demonstrations by Muslims against officials from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party accused of insulting the Prophet Mohammed.

Thousands of protesters hit the streets, including in the capital New Delhi on Friday, to protest and demand the arrest of Mr Modi’s party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal over their derogatory remarks on a television debate show.

The two officials from the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have been accused by police of making hate speech but have yet to be arrested, triggering a wave of protests.

More than 130 people have been arrested during the street rallies.

The protests come as New Delhi firefights the diplomatic fallout and condemnation of the comments by several Muslim countries, including leading Gulf nations.

At least 16 Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey have lodged diplomatic protests with New Delhi and denounced the comments.

Read More Protests over insults against the Prophet Mohammed rage across India

Police said hundreds of protesters gathered in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday afternoon before allegedly turning violent and setting fire to several vehicles.

The angry crowd also hurled stones at the police and allegedly fired live ammunition that officials said led to the deaths of two people.

“Two persons were killed of gunshots…there was firing from the rioters’ side and most probably these two people died from the gunshot wounds from the firing," Anshuman Kumar, superintendent in Ranchi, told The National.

The crowd defied police orders not to march from a mosque to a market and threw broken bottles and stones when the police attempted to disperse the rally with a baton charge, officials said.

The police had to use force and live ammunition to protect themselves before a curfew was imposed and the internet cut, Mr Kumar said.

Fresh clashes were also reported on Saturday between protesters and police in Howrah after massive demonstrations rocked the state of West Bengal on Friday.

Protesters set several vehicles on fire during clashes and torched offices belonging to Mr Modi's BJP.

Authorities have imposed restrictions on the gathering of the people in railway stations and major highways over fears of further protests and have cut internet services.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed political parties for the unrest and called the controversial remarks a “sin” by the BJP.

“There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots - but these will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. BJP sin, people will suffer?” Ms Banerjee tweeted in the regional Bengali language.

Police arrested more than 200 protesters in northern Uttar Pradesh state, a day after massive protests.

Protesters defied restrictions and gathered on the streets, triggering violent clashes with police who used batons and tear gas to disperse them.

Several people were injured in Prayagraj district, where a mob torched police cars and hurled stones at riot police.

Large protests were also held in Saharanpur, Lucknow and Moradabad.

A curfew was imposed in northern Jammu’s Bhaderwah district following sectarian clashes on Thursday.

Similar protests were reported in several cities in Maharashtra, Bihar, Punjab and at Delhi’s Jama Masjid where hundreds of protesters carrying placards and chanting anti-BJP slogans staged street protests.

Her remarks have embroiled India in a diplomatic storm, with the governments of nearly 20 countries calling in their Indian envoys for an explanation.

The BJP has made damage control efforts, suspending the official from its ranks and issuing a statement in which the party insisted it respected all religions.

On Friday, the biggest street rallies yet in response to the furore took place, with police estimating more than 100,000 people mobilised across Bangladesh after midday prayers.

Expand Autoplay Nupur Sharma in New Delhi in 2015. Getty Images

Another 5,000 people took to the streets in the Pakistani city of Lahore at the behest of a radical religious party, calling on their government to take stronger action against India over the comments.

In India, Mr Modi’s BJP suspended Ms Sharma and expelled Mr Jindal to contain the international backlash.

Mr Modi’s government also distanced itself from the controversy terming them “fringe elements” and saying the comments did not reflect the views of the government of India.

Tempers have been running high among India’s 200 million population, with many demanding the arrest of Ms Sharma and Mr Jindal.

Both of them have received additional armed security from the government after they claimed that they have received death threats.

New Delhi police on Thursday filed a complaint against Ms Sharma and Mr Jindal for “trying to disrupt public tranquillity and inciting people on divisive lines".