Bangladesh depot fire that killed 49 continues to burn

Firefighters in Bangladesh battled for a third day on Monday to stamp out a massive fire that killed at least 49 people at a container depot in an incident that has highlighted the country's poor safety record.

Drone footage showed thick columns of smoke and rows of burnt-out containers as Saturday's fire continued to smoulder.

It started when an explosion in a shipping container took place in the town of Sitakunda, 40 kilometres from the south-eastern port city of Chittagong.

The fire has been largely brought under control but not entirely extinguished. Nearby containers loaded with chemicals pose a risk of life-threatening explosions, fire officials have said.

"Our firefighters are working hard, but due to the presence of chemicals it's too risky to work close by," said fire service chief Anisur Rahman.

Similar explosions, some of which shattered the windows of buildings in the neighbourhood, have already complicated the firefighters' task.

Troops have also joined the effort to prevent the spread of chemicals in nearby canals and along the Bay of Bengal coastline, officials said.

Officials have revised the death toll down to 41 from 49, with more than 200 injured.

The tally included at least nine dead firefighters. Ten policemen were among the 50 rescuers injured, said city police official Alauddin Talukder.

More deaths are feared, however, as some of the injured are in critical condition, said Chittagong doctor Mohammed Elias Hossain.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear. However, fire officials suspect it could have started in a container of hydrogen peroxide before spreading quickly.

"Almost all the containers with exportable and imported goods were burnt," said Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association.

At the depot were about 800 containers filled with exportable items, about 500 with imported items and about 3,000 that were empty, Mr Sikder said, quoting officials of the shipping centre, BM Container Depot.

"Some 85 per cent of the total exportable goods were ready-made garments," he said.

The privately owned shipping facility has promised compensation of a million taka ($11,000) to the family of each worker killed in the fire.

Bangladesh has become the world's second-biggest exporter of garments in recent decades, but its infrastructure for, and focus on, industrial safety are still poor, the International Labour Organisation said this year.

Lax regulations and poor enforcement have been blamed for fires in recent years that led to hundreds of deaths.

In 2020, three people were killed when an oil tank exploded at a container depot in Chittagong's Patenga area.

Fifty-four people died last July in a blaze at a food-processing factory outside the capital, Dhaka.

In 2019, 70 people were killed in a fire that engulfed several buildings in a centuries-old neighbourhood of the capital.