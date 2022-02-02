Kim Jong-un's wife and aunt make rare public appearance

The wife and aunt of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a rare public appearance on Wednesday.

Mr Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his aunt, Kim Kyong Hui, were shown on state television as they accompanied him at an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital Pyongyang to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday.

North Korea's ruling family has maintained a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE Why is North Korea launching missiles and who are its secretive weapons developers?

Ms Ri was last seen on September 9, the anniversary of the country's founding, when she joined her husband at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the embalmed bodies of Mr Kim's grandfather and father.

“When [Mr Kim] appeared at the auditorium of the theatre with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, amid the playing of the welcome music, the audience raised stormy cheers of Hurrah!” the official KCNA news agency said.

Ms Ri, in a traditional red-and-black hanbok dress, was shown on TV chatting and smiling with Mr Kim during the show. The couple then took to the stage to shake hands and take a photo with the artists.

The clip also confirmed the first appearance since January 2020 of Mr Kim's aunt and former senior official of the ruling Workers' Party, Kim Kyong Hui, who sat next to Ms Ri during the performance.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol Ju attend a Lunar New Year concert in Pyongyang. Photo: Reuters

She was a key figure in the leader's first years in power, only to disappear from public sight after he ordered the execution of her husband, Jang Song Thaek, for treason in 2013.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service said in 2017 that she was dealing with an unspecified illness outside Pyongyang. She first reappeared in 2019.

Ms Ri had once garnered international attention as she often accompanied Kim on social, business and even military outings, in a stark break from his father, Kim Jong Il, who was rarely seen in public with any of his wives.

She was absent from state media for more than a year before being seen at a concert last February, fuelling speculation that she had been pregnant.

The NIS told believes Mr Kim and Ms Ri have three children, but little is publicly known about them.

North Korea has not confirmed any Covid-19 outbreaks, but closed its borders and taken strict curbs including travel restrictions.

Pictures: Kim Jong-un and wife Ri Sol-ju in Beijing in 2018