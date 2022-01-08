Kazakhstan protests: former security chief held on treason charges

Kazakhstan's former national security chief Karim Massimov has been detained on suspicion of treason, authorities said on Saturday after days of violent protests across the Central Asian country.

Mr Massimov, who was fired as head of the National Security Committee this week, was detained along with several other officials, the committee said. It did not name them or provide further details.

Dozens of people have died and public buildings across Kazakhstan have been ransacked and torched in the worst violence experienced by the former Soviet republic in 30 years of independence.

After several days of violence, security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan's main city, Almaty, on Friday. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put down the countrywide uprising.

At Mr Tokayev's invitation, a Russian-led military alliance has been brought in at a time of high tension in East-West relations. Russia and the US are gearing up for talks next week on the Ukraine crisis.

Mr Massimov is widely viewed as a close ally of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev. He has twice been prime minister and has also served as head of the presidential administration under Mr Nazarbayev.

Mr Nazarbayev, 81, was the longest-serving ruler of an ex-Soviet state until he turned over the presidency to Mr Tokayev in 2019. His family is widely believed to have retained influence in Nur-Sultan, the purpose-built capital that bears his name.