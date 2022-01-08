Heavy snowfall in Pakistan claims at least 19 lives

As many as 19 people died in cars trapped by heavy snowfall near a popular hill station resort in Pakistan, the interior minister said.

Troops were called in on Saturday morning to rescue tourists after hundreds of cars were trapped on the road to Murree, north-west of the capital Islamabad.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said as many as 1,000 cars had been caught overnight.

“Some have been evacuated. Sixteen to 19 deaths took place in cars. The locals provided food and blankets to the stranded people," he said.

Unconfirmed video shared on social media showed people digging cars out of deep snow and apparently lifeless bodies slumped inside vehicles, or laid out next to the snowbound traffic.

Murree is a popular mountain day-trip destination from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Each year snowfall attracts huge numbers of visitors, often leading to long traffic jams.

Police officials had on Friday urged visitors to stay away because of the tailbacks and poor weather.

"We have also decided to ban tourists who are planning on coming to Murree on foot. This is not the time to come to Murree," Mr Rasheed said.