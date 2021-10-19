Kerala floods: couple floats to wedding in giant cooking pot

After floods swept through Kerala's streets and landslides wrecked houses, any couple would have been forgiven for postponing their wedding day.

But for one brave couple in the southern Indian state, even torrential rain and deadly floods could not get in the way of true love.

They found a novel way to beat the floods and make it to their wedding venue – by using a huge cooking pot as a makeshift boat.

Read More Kerala floods: climate change and human activity blamed for devastating rain

Akash and Aishwarya are healthcare workers at a hospital in Chengannur, local media reported.

A video posted to social media showed them travelling through deep brown water in the giant pot so as to keep their wedding attire dry.

They were then seen exchanging garlands at a small temple in Thalavady.

“It has turned into a wedding, which we never imagined,” the bride told local news channel Asianet.

The bride and groom sit with garlands around their necks for their wedding rituals after they floated to a temple in a cooking vessel on a flooded road. Screengrab/Reuters

Kerala has been hit by heavy rain for three days, which has caused landslides and flash floods in a disaster some experts have blamed on climate change.

At least 29 people have been killed in the flooding, with rain expected to continue until Thursday. Hundreds of families have been moved to safety as rivers continue to rise.