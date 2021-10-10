Pakistani nuclear scientist AQ Khan dies at 85

Khan was admitted to hospital for Covid-19 in August

Oct 10, 2021

Abdul Qadeer Khan, the scientist who turned Pakistan into a nuclear power and then sold its atomic secrets, died on Sunday after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19. He was 85.

Khan was taken to the Khan Research Laboratories Hospital on August 26 with lung problems, after testing positive for the coronavirus, state-run broadcaster PTV reported.

He was later moved to a military hospital in Rawalpindi, reports said.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi said in a tweet he was “deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan”, who he had known personally since 1982.

“He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence and a grateful nation will never forget his services.”

Khan was lauded for bringing Pakistan up to par with arch-rival India in the atomic field and making its defences “impregnable".

He was at the centre of a global nuclear proliferation scandal in 2004 that involved sales of nuclear secrets to North Korea, Iran and Libya. After a confession on national television, Khan was pardoned by then-president Pervez Musharraf but he remained under house arrest for years in his palatial Islamabad home.

In 2006 Khan developed prostate cancer, but recovered after surgery.

A court ended his house arrest in February 2009, but Khan's movements were strictly guarded, and he was accompanied by authorities every time he left his home.

Pakistan president says Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion displays country's beauty and reality

In his confession, Khan said he acted alone without the knowledge of the state officials. However, he later said he had been scapegoated.

Updated: October 10th 2021, 7:24 AM
