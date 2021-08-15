UK parliament to be recalled to discuss Afghanistan

Smoke rises near the US embassy in Kabul. Taliban fighters reached the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday. (AP Photo)

The UK Parliament is expected to be recalled next week from its summer break to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

MPs will be called back by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for an urgent debate on what Britain should do next, with the Taliban on the brink of taking Kabul, Downing Street sources told British media.

Backbench MPs from Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party and senior opposition figures had called for the early return. Parliament has been on recess since July 22, with MPs not due back until September 6.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the influential Defence Select Committee and a former minister, said: “Parliament will now be recalled. Thank you. I now encourage all my colleagues to make it clear to the PM that abandoning Afghanistan is the wrong decision.”

Mr Ellwood has said the government could deploy the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group to provide air support.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer had also called for MPs to return, describing the situation in Afghanistan as “deeply shocking”.

“The government has been silent while Afghanistan collapses, which – let’s be clear – will have ramifications for us here in the UK.

“We need Parliament recalled so the government can update MPs on how it plans to work with allies to avoid a humanitarian crisis and a return to the days of Afghanistan being a base for extremists whose purpose will be to threaten our interests, values and national security,” he said.

Sir Keir said the “immediate priority now must be to get all British personnel and support staff safely out of Kabul”.

Referring to the recall, Labour’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Lisa Nandy said: “This is the right thing to do, but how on earth has it taken this long?”

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, who served in Afghanistan and is chairman of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said the UK had “abandoned the Afghan people”.

He compared it to the failed 1956 invasion of Egypt by British forces.

“We haven’t heard from the Foreign Secretary in about a week, despite this being the biggest single foreign policy disaster since Suez, so I don’t know what the Foreign Office is thinking,” he told the BBC.

About 600 British troops have been sent to Afghanistan to help UK and Afghan staff, and interpreters, to leave.

