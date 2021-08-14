Afghan provincial chief: key northern city Mazar-i-Sharif falls to Taliban

The city is an important trading hub in the country’s north

A policeman stands guard on the outskirts of Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, August 10.

Reuters
Aug 14, 2021

Taliban fighters have captured Mazar-i-Sharif, the Afghan government’s last northern stronghold, according to a senior local government official.

Security forces have fled the city for the Uzbekistan border, a provincial official said on Saturday.

“The Taliban have taken control of Mazar-i-Sharif,” Afzal Hadid, head of the Balkh provincial council, said.

He said the city appeared to have fallen without a fight and that soldiers abandoned their equipment and went towards the border crossing.

“All security forces have left Mazar city,” he said.

Sporadic clashes were still taking place in one area outside the city centre, he said.

Updated: August 14th 2021, 6:00 PM
