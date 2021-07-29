Afghan education minister insists that women's dark days under the Taliban must not return

File photo: Zinat Karimi, 17, raises her hand during 10th-grade class at the Zarghoona high school on July 25 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Getty Images

Afghanistan’s education minister has painted a devastating picture of how the Taliban's return could overturn two decades of progress for women in the country.

Rangina Hamidi said she was confident in her country’s security forces, but feared a return to the dark days of 1996 when the Taliban controlled most of Afghanistan and heavily restricted the rights of females.

But Ms Hamidi said that, despite the problems on the ground, the government was determined to address the education problems in Afghanistan.

Violence is surging in Afghanistan as the Taliban expand their presence through rural areas of the country and clash with Afghan security forces. Nato forces, which have been in Afghanistan in some form since 2001, are withdrawing from the country.

“My biggest fear is, God forbid, a return of 1996 when, literally, girls were pulled out of school, schools were shut down, female teachers were sent home, female workers in any sector were sent home,” Ms Hamidi, the first female Afghan education minister since the Taliban was ousted from Kabul in 2001, told The National.

“I'm hoping, and I have confidence in my government that we will fight to not have that repeat itself."

Ms Hamidi was speaking on the sidelines of the Global Education Summit in London, which aims to raise at least $5 billion to support the work of the Global Partnership for Education. GPE is the only fund and partnership dedicated exclusively to transforming education in lower-income countries.

She also spoke of “the promise that the international community made 20 years ago, to all Afghan women and Afghan girls”, when the UK, US and local allies pushed the Taliban out of power, offering the possibility of an education to those to whom it had been denied.

On the prospect of the Taliban returning to power in some form, she said: “If the move is to align the international community's commitment with the Taliban to come back in whatever shape or form they would like and without considering the gains of the past 20 years ... that's going to be a huge loss on the trust that the Afghan population had in the international community as well.”

Afghan government and Taliban representatives have been holding largely unsuccessful peace talks in Doha, Qatar amid the violence.

Ms Hamidi said much more work needed to be done to improve the Afghan education system. While the large investments in the education sector in the past two decades led to more schools opening, she said the quality had not been given enough attention. Ms Hamidi, who took on the role of education minister last year, highlighted that students before the Communist coup in the late 1970s spent 40 per cent more time on reading and writing compared with today.

Afghanistan’s education minister Rangini Hamidi at the Global Education Summit in London. YouTube

“When we graduate kids who are semi-illiterate, even after 12 years of giving their time to us, I do consider it a shame on the ministry's efforts. Why haven't we focused on the basics?

“Yes, it's wonderful to show to the international community that we've raised our bar graph on attracting more and more students year by year and building more schools. That's an important element, I'm not denying that. But how come we did not focus on the basics to help us bring the quality education that we needed?”

But she said that perspective was important and that in 2001, the country was “recovering from zero”.

Ms Hamidi referred to a previous conversation she had with Hamid Karzai, Afghanistan’s president from 2001-2014. He reminded her that 20 years ago, the goal was just getting the schools open and the children in.

“There's a lot of positives, we cannot deny that. The mere fact that schools have increased in their numbers. The amount of children going to school today, beats any record in our history that we've had, even beyond the past 20 years.

“A lot of the progress is our young generation, the generation that has become adults in the past 20 years, they're a product of our education system, good or bad.”

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Directed by Sam Mendes Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays 4.5/5

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Expert input If you had all the money in the world, what’s the one sneaker you would buy or create? “There are a few shoes that have ‘grail’ status for me. But the one I have always wanted is the Nike x Patta x Parra Air Max 1 - Cherrywood. To get a pair in my size brand new is would cost me between Dh8,000 and Dh 10,000.” Jack Brett “If I had all the money, I would approach Nike and ask them to do my own Air Force 1, that’s one of my dreams.” Yaseen Benchouche “There’s nothing out there yet that I’d pay an insane amount for, but I’d love to create my own shoe with Tinker Hatfield and Jordan.” Joshua Cox “I think I’d buy a defunct footwear brand; I’d like the challenge of reinterpreting a brand’s history and changing options.” Kris Balerite “I’d stir up a creative collaboration with designers Martin Margiela of the mixed patchwork sneakers, and Yohji Yamamoto.” Hussain Moloobhoy “If I had all the money in the world, I’d live somewhere where I’d never have to wear shoes again.” Raj Malhotra

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

