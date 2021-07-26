US says air strikes will continue against advancing Taliban fighters

Afghan soldiers unload supplies from an Afghan Air Force Black Hawk helicopter at the Kajaki Dam in Kajaki, Helmand Province. Afghan legislators have voiced concerns about the ability of the military to withstand a Taliban offensive. (AFP)

The US has said it will to continue to carry out air strikes to support Afghan government forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, as other international forces have drawn down troops.

The Taliban have escalated their offensive in Afghanistan in recent weeks, taking rural districts and surrounding provincial capitals.

"The United States has increased air strikes in support of Afghan forces over the last several days and we're prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks," US General Kenneth McKenzie said in Kabul on Sunday.

President Joe Biden said in April US troops would be withdrawn by September, ending a 20-year foreign military presence.

Gen McKenzie, who leads US Central Command, which controls US forces for a region that includes Afghanistan, declined to say whether Washington would continue air strikes after the end of the military mission on August 31.

"The government of Afghanistan faces a stern test in the days ahead ... The Taliban are attempting to create a sense of inevitability about their campaign," he said.

But he said a Taliban victory was not inevitable and a political solution remained a possibility.

Afghan government representatives and Taliban negotiators have met in Qatar's capital, Doha, in recent weeks, although diplomats say there have been few signs of progress since peace talks began in September.

Reeling from battlefield losses, Afghanistan's military is overhauling its war strategy against the Taliban to concentrate forces around the most critical areas like Kabul and other cities, border crossings and vital infrastructure, Afghan and US officials have said.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that the Afghan security forces' first job was to make sure they could slow the Taliban's momentum before attempting to retake territory.

Gen McKenzie said there would likely be a rise in violence after a lull over a Muslim holiday this week and said the Taliban could focus on populated urban centres.

"They are going to have to deal with the cities if they want to try and claw their way back into power" he said. "I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that they are going to be able to capture these urban areas."

