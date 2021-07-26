Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party wins most seats in Kashmir election

A Kashmiri woman living in Peshawar casts her vote for members of the legislative assembly of Pakistani-administered Kashmir, at a polling station in Peshawar, Pakistan, on July 25, 2021. EPA

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party was pulling ahead in polls following an election in the contested Kashmir region on Monday.

Mr Khan's gains come after two members of his party were killed when fighting broke out at a polling station.

Shahbaz Gill, one of Mr Khan's senior advisers in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or "Pakistan Movement for Justice" said they had won 26 out of 45 seats.

A local election commission official put the figure slightly lower at 24, but Mr Gill said the party had secured victory.

A final tally of votes and seats was expected on Monday, the local election commission said.

But the vote was marred by clashes between supporters of Mr Khan and the opposing Pakistan Peoples Party with two confirmed dead, local police told Reuters.

Four soldiers in a rapid response team involved in securing the poll also died when their vehicle plunged into a ravine in the mountainous area, the army said. Three others were injured.

The violence mars the latest election test for Khan, who has faced growing criticism since his 2018 election win over his handling of the economy and competence to deliver on his election promises.

Typically, the Kashmir vote has been won by the country's ruling party. Analysts said this race was tighter than usual.

More than 700 candidates from Pakistan's three major political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), alongside two local groups are running for seats, a local election commission official Nasir Jan said.

The PPP appeared to be leading with 10 seats while the PML-N had six, Iqbal, the election commission's focal person said, adding that two seats seemed to be going to the local groups.

About 3.2 million people are registered to vote, he said.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Real Sociedad v Leganes (midnight) Saturday Alaves v Real Valladolid (4pm) Valencia v Granada (7pm) Eibar v Real Madrid (9.30pm) Barcelona v Celta Vigo (midnight) Sunday Real Mallorca v Villarreal (3pm) Athletic Bilbao v Levante (5pm) Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (7pm) Getafe v Osasuna (9.30pm) Real Betis v Sevilla (midnight)

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

