Nearly 15,000 evacuated from Manila amid heavy monsoon

People walk on a wooden plank over floodwaters in Manila, Philippines, back in 2013. EPA

Philippine authorities have moved thousands of Manila residents out of their low-lying communities as heavy monsoon rain, compounded by a tropical storm, flooded the city and nearby provinces.

The national disaster agency said 14,023 people, most of them from a flood-prone Manila suburb, moved into evacuation centres on Saturday.

"We ask residents of affected areas to remain alert and vigilant, take precautionary measures, and cooperate with their respective local authorities," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

Harsh weather has hit several parts of the world in recent weeks, bringing floods to China, India and Western Europe, and heat waves to North America, raising fears about climate change.

The Philippines, a Southeast Asian archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, sees about 20 tropical storms a year, but a warmer Pacific Ocean will make them more powerful and bring heavier rain, meteorologists say.

In some parts of the capital, an urban sprawl of more than 13 million people, flood waters, in places waist-deep, cut off roads to light vehicles.

The Philippines is also grappling with one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 in Asia and has tightened curbs to prevent the spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

Mr Roque said the public works ministry was busy clearing debris and landslides from roads.

"Some houses were flooded up to the roof," Humerlito Dolor, governor of Oriental Mindoro province south of the capital, told DZMM radio.

